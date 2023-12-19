At the University of Ibadan’s matriculation ceremony, Vice-Chancellor Professor Kayode Adebowale told new students they should focus on reading and aiming for good grades.

The ceremony welcomed 3,792 students across various faculties. Led by Registrar Mr. Ganiyu Saliu, the students took their matriculation oath.

Through Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academic, Professor Aderonke Mojisola Baiyeroju, the VC highlighted the university’s freedom but stressed the need to follow its rules responsibly.

Adebowale reminded students that while the university offers freedom, it’s important to recognize and abide by the established rules, encouraging them to stay on the right side of the law and uphold the institution’s standards.

In his words;

“You have no excuse not to read and make good grades. As earlier stated, the university is a place of freedom, but it is freedom guided by rules. There are established rules guiding engagements in the university.” “You are expected to find what the rules are and do your utmost best to keep the rules and remain on the right side of the law.” “For those who will run foul of the law, the Students Disciplinary Committee is the organ of the university through which they will be proceeded and sanctioned if found guilty of any misconduct.”