Grammy award-winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, has been slammed by netizens as he speaks about why he loves money.

The self-acclaimed African Giant was recently speaking in a live video when someone in the background said that people are claiming that he likes Kaluba (money) too much.

Burna Boy immediately affirmed this and said he likes money very much and he is in need of it.

He said that it is only when a person’s father has Kaluba that they’d get tired of it.

Check out reactions trailing his statement below:

preshydmw said: “Who say make your papa dey drink kparaga when davido papa dey huzzle ?”

mathewymcmb wrote: “But dis same person open mouth say him decline $5M bcos of Igbo, whine us well burna”

princeogun77 said: “Why you come reject Dubai show money if you truly you love money pass Igbo ?”

fameyui wrote: “Na d jealousy wey em get over David be this. Cos him papa get kaluba”

liberty__xx said: “If no be Davido e dey talk about, why him go call papa?”