Renowned Nollywood actress and producer, Iyabo Ojo has replied to influencer, Laura Ikeji after she attacked her online over their fight during the Rich Housewives of Lagos (ROHL) series.

Recall that the heavily pregnant Laura Ikeji called out Iyabo Ojo for attempting to fight her with a bottle during the RHOL series.

In response, the movie star has taken to her social media page to drag Laura and her sister Linda Ikeji.

According to the mother of two, Laura is playing the victim even after threatening to slap another housewife in the first season.

She said:

“Laura I put it to you that your sister is the real-life Queen of bully. I guess I leanrt from her. Do you how many times my kids have read a lot of rubbish that was written about me by your sister way back even, before even social media, do you know how many lives your sister has builled in real life through her media platforms?”

“Where was this same write-up and energy then, you didn’t know then that people’s children will one day grow up and read all those rubbish, draggings, and insults written about their parents, do you know how many homes got destroyed through your sister, so it’s now you know no one should be bullied”.