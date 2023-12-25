Veteran Nollywood actress, Uche Ebere, has slammed Suzanne Emma, the ex-wife of her colleague, Emeka Ike, for bringing their son, Micheal Ike, to in their marital crisis.

Theinfong reported that the movie star, during an interview on Channels TV, said he underwent a prolonged period of depression, faced challenges in his marriage, and encountered conflicts with colleagues within the Nollywood industry, which was the reason for his extended absence from the screen.

However, in an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, Emma maintained that Ike had subjected her to abuse throughout their 17-year marriage.

Michael Ike, who also spoke to Chude, said his father’s attitude was so extreme that he began to hate him.

Reacting via an Instagram blog, Ebere said Emma is an evil woman, stressing that allowing their son to grant an interview over issues with her ex-husband would come back to haunt him in the future.

She wrote:

“You’re really a bad mother for bringing your son out for interviewing to prove what exactly, hmmm, see how you all are washing your dirty clothes in public, tufiaka you’re destroying these children and when it will backfire, it will be deadly, but God forbid, and the little champ really need wisdom and prayers cos he’s gonna be a father too, don’t use your hand to bring a curse on your life and future. Omu nkwa ga emesi fu ife igu nkwu fulu.”