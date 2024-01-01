Nollywood actress, Isaac Chinwe has welcomed her first child; a beautiful baby girl.

In a heartwarming video posted on Instagram, Chinwe proudly introduced her “little princess” to her adoring fans.

The video offers a glimpse of the newborn wrapped in a cozy blanket, receiving gentle care from a nurse. A peek at the baby’s passport then reveals an exciting detail; she’s officially a US citizen.

Sharing the video, Isaac Chinwe officially announced that she has welcomed her first child.

She then declared that 2024 will be filled with good news and celebration.

“Happy new year fam.

From me and mine ❤️❤️ meet my little princess 😍😍😍😍 .

Now a mother 💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼2024 is gonna be all good news and celebration for us all 🙏” she wrote.

See below:

