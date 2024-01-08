Teebillz, the ex-husband of Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage has slammed Davido for disrespecting his family.

Taking to his Instagram page, the talent manager revealed that he strongly believes that protecting one’s family is not just a duty, but a fundamental aspect of a man’s character and a reflection of his love and commitment.

Teebillz then accused Davido of disrespecting his family, implying it’s not the first time and that it has gone on for too long.

According nto him, this is the “last one” and won’t be tolerated.

The mental health advocate vowed to teach OBO a “life lesson” about the importance of respect, suggesting that money and fame are not enough.

He wrote:

“Protecting one’s family is not just a duty; it’s the essence of a man’s character, a testament to his love and commitment……… After the love Jamil, “The Mother of my Son” and I has shown towards your Daughter…… My Family is the last one you will ever disrespect in Nigeria.. it’s not a threat like I told Bobo! You’ve been getting away with disrespect DAVID ADELKE….. I’m not Uncle Dele , Amaju & Co…. I will teach you a lesson on their behalf also……I gave you every chance but you thought it’s another one! They warned you not to Fuck with me! I will teach you a life lesson between having MONEY, SENSE and RESPECT….. I pause till after you enjoy your Grammy like I told Tunde Ednut just from the kindness of my heart!!!”

