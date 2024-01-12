Nollywood actor, Ray Emodi has expressed admiration for his friend and colleague, Destiny Etiko, highlighting her beauty, work ethic, and active lifestyle.

In a viral video, the movie star reminisced about the first time they filmed a movie together, recalling a specific scene where Destiny was about to run.

He humorously describes checking her out and the picture captured during that moment.

Ray Emodi finds Destiny Etiko very attractive and praised her hard work.

According to him, she’s always busy, either filming, working out, or pursuing other activities.

The singer respects Destiny’s drive and dedication, contrasting it with idleness. He encourages a similar active lifestyle, stating that sitting around isn’t an option.

“Shout out to Poshe, shout out to Onyi Alex, like shout out to Destiny Etiko mehn. The first time we shot that movie. There’s a picture online where she’s about to do a jogging scene,and she was standing in front of me and I walked up… she was standing in front, actually. Then I walked up behind her, and I was looking at her. The picture was that she did a situation like this (makes a funny face). I just did like this. They looked at the situation. I don’t know if it’s a percentage picture. That picture don last how many years? That’s the picture they used when they said they were dating.

But Destiny is really attractive. And she works hard as well. She’s one of those people that every day she’s doing something. If she’s not shooting film, she’s shooting at advertisment. She’s not shooting advertisement, ehe’s in the gym to keep that body right. If she’s not in the gym, she’s shooting. She’s always doing something every day, and I respect women like that. You can’t sit on your ass. Excuse my language. You can’t sit at home. I’m not doing anything. And we say, hey, this one, they do money.”

