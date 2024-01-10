Nigerian Comedian, MC Ezegetive has shown off the new mansion he built in his village.

This comes months after he was mocked over the old house in his village.

Recall that the Onitsha-based skit maker faced ridicule when he visited his grandmother in their old family home.

Some Insulted him, asking him to go build a house and be a man.

But rather than succumbing to their taunts, Ezegetive channeled those hurtful words into a fiery drive to prove them wrong.

In the face of mockery, MC Ezegetive has turned the tables, unveiling a majestic new mansion in his village.

Sharing photos of the house via Facebook, he wrote;

“I didn’t just make myself proud, I made my mom, dad, siblings, wife, friends, fans, well wisher and the entire Amagunze community proud. Congratulations to us”

