Nigerian disc jockey Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy, has expressed her frustration and unhappiness with being single and childless in her 30s.

Recall that the singer and her estranged fiancé, British boxer Ryan Taylor ended their relationship in July 2023.

This comes barely seven months after their engagement in November 2022.

Taking to her X page, DJ Cuppy described being a single and childless woman in her 30s as “terrible.”

She pointed out that while she has the freedom to do whatever she pleases, she feels lonely and unfulfilled by the lack of a romantic partner and children in her life.

In her words;

“Being a single, childless woman in her 30’s is terrible… All I ever do is exactly what I want, all the time.”

See below;

ALSO READ:“When a child think he’s grown enough to Talk to elders you never engage, just act”- Tonto Dikeh says, drags VeryDarkMan to police station