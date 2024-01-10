Nollywood actress and humanitarian, Tonto Dikeh, Tonto Dikeh, has taken activist VeryDarkMan to court after he accused her on Instagram of using the death of musician Mohbad for clout chasing.

Recall that the critic had called Tonto and another actress, Iyabo Ojo, “failed actresses” for allegedly stopping Mohbad’s dad from seeing his son.

Iyabo responded with insults towards him and his mother.The actress noted that the young man is slightly older than her son and blasted his mum for not raising him right.

However, Tonto Dikeh chose a different approach: she sued VeryDarkMan.

Sharing photos of the activist at the police station via Instagram, she wrote;

“Let it begin….when a child think he’s grown enough to talk to elders you Never engage, just act”

