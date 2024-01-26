A podcast host thinks Burna Boy should be compared to a giant like Michael Jackson, not other Nigerian singers.

In a viral video, the man threw a punch in the Afrobeats world by saying Burna Boy is way too good to be grouped with Wizkid and Davido.

According to him, Burna Boy’s skills blow Wizkid and Davido out of the water.

His outburst has sparked debates online.

Many people disagreed with him, saying that Burna Boy is not close to Michael Jackson.

Some say Wizkid and Davido ruled the scene before Burna Boy’s recent rise. They think their long-time success and fame keep them on top, even if Burna Boy is talented.

Watch the video below;

