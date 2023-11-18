Internet users recently reacted with astonishment upon discovering past tweets from well-known singer BNXN, formerly known as Buju, where he was pleading for financial assistance and N200 airtime.

These tweets surfaced from a time long before BNXN achieved fame and success in the music industry.

Among these old tweets, one particularly notable post dates back to June 18, 2018. At that time, BNXN was in a state of apparent desperation, seeking monetary help and turning to social media to express his plea for divine intervention in his financial struggles.

Another showed when he dropped his account number online for Hushpuppi to send him cash.

Apparently, Buju had been receiving cash alerts after he came across the second tweet which was dug out.

He wrote …

“😂😂 I just dey receive credit since morning

So na why ??!! 😂😂😂”

Check out netizens reactions …

@don_yosa wrote: “E don really suffer 🤣😂”

Dave999 commented: “Omo e tough for here oh😭

Even BNXN hustle giveaway for Twitter”

@Valkingz said: “I sent you 50k, use it to enjoy yourself okay?”

@the_lawrence wrote: “I sent you 2k. Take care of yourself… okay?”

@sire_gift remarked: “I like how you own your begging days with your full chest. 😂😂😂😂”

See posts below …