Florence Otedola, also known as DJ Cuppy, a Nigerian disc jockey, responded humorously when a fan asked if she is currently single.

A curious fan, @Hilaree_;, commented on the billionaire heiress’ post to see if she found a new man after sharing a video with an oyibo man.

“CUPPY ARE YOU SINGLE?”, he asked.

Responding to the question, Cuppy jokingly answered the fan that she is not single, rather she’s ‘double’.

Cuppy wrote; “No AM DOUBLE.”

See post below;

Cupcakes, BIG thank you to everyone who joined the #JollofOnTheJet challenge! 🔥🛩️ Exciting times ahead + new music coming your way this year. Stay tuned! 🎶🧁 #ToCuppyThisTune pic.twitter.com/S3TahIwSxx — Cuppy (@cuppymusic) January 27, 2024

This is coming days after she vowed to give physical fitness at the gym just as many chances as she gave the man in her life last year.

DJ Cuppy, whose engagement to British boxer, Ryan Taylor ended in 2023 shared her plans through the microblogging platform, Twitter on Friday 19th of January 2024.