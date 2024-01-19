Nigerian disc Jockey, DJ Cuppy has revealed that one of her goals in 2024 is to focus on fitness and working out at the gym.

She revealed this via her X page.

In her post, DJ Cuppy revealed that she is committed to putting serious effort into going to the gym and improving her fitness.

She playfully compared her dedication to the gym to the many chances she gave her ex-lover in the past year.

“This year, I’ll be giving the gym just as many chances as I gave that man last year 😃🏋🏾‍♀️💚 #CuppyDat.” she wrote.

This has sparked debate online.

Nnamdi wrote: “Try your best, it might work out this time”

James Anthony penned: “This man must be special that you still remembered him again in 2024”

Wizkid FC advised: “Don’t break your ribs before you meet your missing ribs o”

T.L.B asked: “Hope you no go leave the gym as that man leave you”

See her post below;

ALSO READ: “He hides under wealth to show bad behaviour” – Lady calls out Davido over alleged misbehavior