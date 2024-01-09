Prophet Bisi Olujobi, the spiritual head of the Wisdom Church of Christ International in Lagos, has released his prophecies for 2024.

In his new year prophecies, the fervent man of God, issued stern warnings to President Bola Tinubu, Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Afrobeats superstars, Wizkid and Davido, Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke and Nigerian business magnet, Aliko Dangote.

Prophet Olujobi made his new year prophecies available to newsmen on Monday, January 8, 2024.

The pastor prophesied:

“Atiku Abubakar is terminally sick and he should be prayed for. Atiku should move closer to God than before if he wants a new life.

“Gov. Aiyedatiwa will finish well but his party ticket for gubernatorial election will not be given to him.

“The arrow that hit Majek Fasek has been fired against Wizkid and it is a matter of time before it start manifesting. He started very well but should pray to end well.

“Tinubu government should be very careful as some opponents are planning to topple his government with civil revolt.

“Nnamdi Kanu is terminally sick, Tinubu government should be careful not to allow him die in detention.

“Peter Obi will soon be arrested, questioned. This will permanently silent his political career.

“As I had sometimes prophesied, Dangote conglomerate will soon be a thing of the past as a wave is coming to shake the Chairman Aliko Dangote and this will bring a closure to his conglomerate.

“More battle is still on the way for Rivers State Governor, Gov. Fubara, the man needs to run to God for safety as a mighty wave is coming and those he felt will help him will eventually betray him.

“I see Edo State Deputy Governor being ridiculed out of Edo State gubernatorial race except…

“Kano State governor will retain his seat as Supreme Court verdict will favour him but he will only govern once.

“Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state should be ready for massive betrayal.

“Gov. Babatunde Sanwo-Olu will fall out with many state excos.

“Davido’s career is going into extinct unless he engages it with fervent prayers.”