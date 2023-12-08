The senior pastor of the Wisdom Church of Christ International in Lagos, Prophet Bisi Olujobi, unveils a set of prophecies concerning Afrobeats superstars, Davido, Wizkid and Naira Marley.

The prophecies focuses on prominent Nigerian music stars, Wizkid, Davido and embattled Marlians music boss, Naira Marley.

Advising the Marlian Records boss, the prophet said he “should not have a sigh of relief yet; more trouble is on the way for the young man and this will permanently silence his musical career finally.”

For Davido, he stated, “David Adeleke’s career is gradually coming to an abrupt end, the boy should look more inward and be strategic.”

Speaking on Wizkid, he said the Grammy winner “should be advised to pray very well now. I remember that I told his people who came to me that the boy is struggling with a strong covenant bigger than him before his mother’s demise. I see him being bereaved again as a result of that covenant.”