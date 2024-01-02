Netizens are overjoyed as Davido shares a cute video with his wife Chioma and their twins.

The Afrobeats singer revealed that he flew out of the country to enjoy the beach scenery and spend time with his family.

He shared an adorable video of him and his wife, each pushing a baby stroller as they took a walk.

See reactions below:

mimi_of_calabar said: “Someone check on Anita”

mo.ore0226 remarked: “Sophia wan craze”

xpensive_fatima penned: “But truth be told Chioma is a very reserved and cool girl, her personality is diff from the other slay queens of Lagos she deserve every good thing she is enjoying now a queen”

emekaa_kuwait commented: “This one go pain some women wen wan scatter the marriage before”

_emmy_rez said: “Good to see him back with his family that man has overworked himself this December”

Watch the video below …