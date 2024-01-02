Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu reveals why she doesn’t flaunt her body on social media like others.

The beautiful mother of one shared a question she received from her fan on her social media page.

The unknown fan asked to know why she doesn’t display her body on social media like other ladies despite the fact that she has an attractive body.

Sophia Momodu, while responding noted that the Nigerian social media space doesn’t deserve to see it.

The fan wrote:

“Why don’t you show off your body like the rest, you’ve got banging body you know”

Sophia Momodu wrote:

“1. I KNOW… BUT THAT’S FOR MY PERSONAL SNAP. AND IT’S ZERO NIGERIANS ON THERE

2. Y’all don’t deserve me.”

See netizens reactions:

tonia.gram_ said: “‘Y’all dont deserve me’??? Wetin bring that talk? We don’t deserve you as per, na you dey feed me abi wetin??”

machidalooks wrote: “Only fans is that you?”

Qjasingles_partner_connects said: “We deserve you my baby Sophie. Truly she hardly dress clad. She deserves her flowers on it”

official_teewealth stated: “Whoever asked that question self no get sense … “