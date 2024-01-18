Popular Ghanaian rapper and singer Medikal stirs reactions as he declares himself as one of the richest African artistes, claiming that Afrobeats superstar, Davido is the only one wealthier than him, as he took a swipe at Rema.

Medikal’s claim has created quite a buzz on social media, particularly as he took the opportunity to throw some subtle shade at emerging Nigerian music sensation Rema and other talented musicians in the continent.

Medikal made the controversial tweet to prove that he is a bigger artist than Rema.

This is coming after the Ghanaian rapper shared a screenshot of a conversation with YouTuber Kai Cenat, in which Kai stated that he expects a hero’s welcome when he lands in Ghana.

He captioned the post: “F*kn goat coming to GH. Naa I’m gassed fr”.

A Twitter user in a reply to Medikal’s post said:

“Big artiste like you …You don’t know the meaning of GOAT u just Dey use am anyhow …Jon Rapper”.

Another X user added:

“Bro MDK is 10 years older than the boy ooo …MDK go fit do boy boy give REMA Asuer,”

And that attracted Medikal’s attention, to which he responded:

“The only Nigerian artist wey hold pass me na Davido I swear”.

See below: