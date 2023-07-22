Popular Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Amaarae has declared that Emeka Akumefule better known by his stage name Blaqbonez is the best Nigerian rap artiste.

Amaarae revealed this during a question and answer segment with fans on microblogging platform, Twitter. She told fans to ask her questions about her album, her personal life and other issues of interest.

“I got time this morning … what y’all wanna know about the album, about me, about everything. #askamaarae #askfountainbaby”

A man known as @nubiatahir asked if she loves Nigerian Hip Hop and if she has any favourite rapper from the country.

“Are you a fan of naija hip hop? and if yes do you have naija rappers i you fw?” the fan asked.

The singer said she respects Psycho YP’s music and brand while she also likes Ladipoe’s voice. She gave him accolades for finding out how to successfully combine commercial music with conscious rap.

The Ghanaian music sensation said Blaqbonez is the top on her list of rappers because he knows how to make great rap songs that girls also like, which is an important part of making it with that genre.

She wrote; “I love love love psycho yps movement he moves like such a hustler I really respect his music and brand. BLAQBONEZ I think for me is the best Nigerian rap artist he is a fire rapper and knows how to make fire songs that girls can also like which I think is important. Ladipoe has also hacker mixing commercial w conscious I love his voice as well.”