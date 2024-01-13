Doyin David, a popular reality star, creates a stir after posting a video of herself in a bikini with her nieces to her thousands of fans.

Following her trip to the pool, the former BBNaija housemate made headlines once more.

Taking to her Instagram story page, Doyin revealed that one of her nieces was having her birthday, hence, the big sister time dedicated to them.

In a series of Instastory posts, Doyin shared a video of herself in a bikini while having a chitchat with her brilliant nieces.

The post has since generated a wave of reactions from social media users who consider the post as irresponsible.

_l.u.c.i.a_____ said: “Not nice, there are many other bikini she should have worn before them.”

martinmoselle penned: “Doyin knows how to press you people’s buttons, Oya get ready, Go 😂😂😂.”

bentrix5001 opined: “Embarrassing video , worst part is featuring innocent children on her clout chasing again 😢.”

tonycret7 stated: “Toyin no want to gree for anybody this year 😂.”

adire_luv said: “Doyin is okay to release your belly . We are in this together. Set awon pot tommy gang, I am the chair person.”

yhe.tun.de noted: “People in this comment section are so insensitive…you guys keep talking about her stomach..she has said countless times on her snap that she fell when she was small ,her intestine came out and they had to stitch it …please let her breath.”

