Doyin David, a former Big Brother Naija all star contestant has explained why she cannot give out her wigs even though she wants to.

The controversial reality star made this known on her Snapchat after a fan had begged her to gift her a wig for the new year.

Doyin replied saying that she can’t give out her wigs due to the fear of witchcraft.

She tenders an apology to the fan and stated that she doesn’t want anyone to snatch her destiny.

Doyin wrote: “Lord knows I’d love to give out some wigs but I’m so scared of witchcraft…..make Dey no go collect the small destiny wey I Dey manage. I’m sorry babe.”

Another user advised Doyin to change her mentality, while referring to her as “Daughter of Zion.”

The user said: “Daughter of Zion, stop thinking like that. Scare a sin, you need to be bold in the Lord, once you want to give out stuff, just imagine you spraying the blood of Jesus on it. The holy spirit will guide your path.”

In response, Doyin said that God is all she has and that something horrible would have happened before God would intervene after enduring suffering for a few years.

She wrote: “No be only daughter of Zion…you guys don’t know that it’s only God I have and you know God na, the bad thing would’ve happened first before he’ll now intervene in a few years but the person go don first suffer welllll. Prevention is better than cure o.”

See the exchange below: