Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie has mocked Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin as she shower praises on her brother-in-law, Pete Edochie .

Taking to her Instagram page, the veteran actress shared photos of herself with the legendary movie star.

Rita Edochie showered Chief Pete Edochie with love and respect, calling him “great” and highlighting his status as a beloved Nollywood figure (“OGADAGIDI NA NTEJE”).

She went on to reveal that even the actor can confirm that she came “through the door” and “not the window”, indirectly mocking Judy Austin, Yul Edochie’s second wife.

This phrasing suggests that Rita sees herself as the rightful wife who entered the marriage properly, while Judy is an unwelcome intruder.

She playfully imagines a next life where she’ll still be part of the Edochie family, indicating a strong bond with them.

In her words;

“EVEN MY GREAT HUSBAND CHIEF PETE EDOCHIE, THE OGADAGIDI NA NTEJE HAS ALSO CONFIRMED THAT I CAME THROUGH THE DOOR AND NOT THE WINDOW

I SO MUCH LOVE AND RESPECT YOU MY GREAT HUSBAND

IN MY NEXT WORLD, I WILL STILL BE PART OF THE EDOCHIES AND COMRADE TONY EDOCHIE WILL STILL BE MY DARLING HUSBAND …

I WOULD HAVE DANCED MORE FOR YOU, PROBABLY YOU WOULD HAVE GIVEN ME MORE MONEY 💰 😆 🤣 😂 BECAUSE NA LEGIT WIFE I BE UNLIKE SOME THIEVES WHO ARE WORKING SO HARD TO STEAL WHAT THEY NEVER WORKED FOR, E GO CHOKE THEM….

GOOD MORNING GREAT LOVERS OF RITA EDOCHIE….

PLEASE DISREGARD THE BARKING DOG 🐕 🙏 A NA AKOGHERI”

