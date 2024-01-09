A die-hard fan of famous singer, Davido has demonstrated his love for the singer as he pastes the singer’s stickers all over his tricycle while vibing to the singer’s song.

The keke napep was videoed by a lady who had boarded it and decided to record the interesting tricycle.

Apparently, the keke driver is a big fan of Davido and reflected this in his hustling keke.

Various stickers carrying the singer’s different images were seen pasted all around it as the lady who boarded the keke vibed happily to it.

Read some reactions below:

lindastrode2023 said; “Help me to find him”

an_abel3876 said: “Shibo Yuno go collect if you like plaster for all the house be like una dh craze”

fajebe.olamide wrote: “Bitter people thinking this guy designed his keke like this to make a video that will go viral.

Be like you never see people wey carry the likes of osupa and Pasuma for head It’s just the same fcking way

If Davido like make e see this video press am money it’s not your money”

Watch the video below: