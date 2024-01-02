Controversial Twitter personality, Daniel Regha, has educated Nigerians who are dependent on their church’s prophetic declarations for 2024.

Daniel Regha advocated for hard work as against depending on church prophetic declarations, stating that if anyone did not work, the year will be tough for him/her.

He encouraged everyone to make reasonable plans, implying that the following year might not be a bed of roses.

He said:

“Forget ur church’s New-year prophetic declarations, if u don’t work this 2024 u won’t see shishi; Also plan urself properly, u can see how the APC govt is ruling. Once again, happy new-year to everyone & best wishes.”

See netizens reactions below:

Hon. Patrick Obahiagbon: “Forget what Daniel just said. 2024 will be the best year of your life so far! Your time has finally come. If you believe this, comment a resounding AMEN!🙏”

Tonie boy: “Same way if you stop tweeting nonsense, you won’t see shishi from Elon musk. We understand”