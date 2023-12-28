Popular Nigerian comedian and musician, Nasboi, plans to enter the boxing ring as he challenges controversial Twitter critic, Daniel Regha to a boxing match.

The content creator made this public after the controversial Twitter personality entered into his DM to give him unsolicited advice for the second time.

The comedian who recently became a music sensation after the release of his hit song has been getting gigs all through December.

Daniel Regha who claims to be happy for his success advised him to go easy on his shouting and place his focus on his breath control while adding that his vocals aren’t clear enough.

Nasboi seems exhausted by the advise and asked Daniel Regha to pick a date so they can fight like Portable and Charles Okocha did.

