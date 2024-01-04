Afrobeats superstar, Davido, dropped hints on what his daily prayer point is.

During a recent interview with American magazine, British GQ, Davido touched on the subject of prayer.

He said that his fans should know what he prays for everyday he wakes up seeing that he has been nominated for three Grammy awards.

In his words:

“Everybody knows what my prayer point is. Everyday I pray. I have been nominated for three Grammys; everybody knows what I am praying for everyday I wake up.”

Recall that the ‘Unavailable’ hitmaker received three Grammy nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards.

The nominations include Best Global Album for his latest album, “Timeless.” The other two nominations are for Best African Performance for his song “Unavailable” and Best Global Music Performance for his song “Feel.”