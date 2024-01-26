Nollywood actress, Tessy Oragwa has expressed gratitude to God as she welcomes her third child, Chisimdi.

Taking to her Instagram page, the movie star shared video of herself in the hospital after delivery.

Tessy Oragwa appreciated God for blessing her with a third child and for a successful delivery.

She talked how amazing moms are for being so strong to give birth to a full human.

In her words;

“You can never be able to explain what you’ve never experienced more than the one who went through it and came out stronger 🙏🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 hail the God that never fails Omecharafancha 🥰🥰🥰

Welcome my miracle baby @chisimdisagbahiwe 💋💋💋💋🥰🥰🎉🎉🎊🎊🥂🍾”

See her post and photos below;

