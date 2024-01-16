BBNaija star, Tacha has recounted how she received an unexpected offer of $20,000 from a stranger at Nigerian comedian, AY MAkun’s live birthday event.

She revealed this while speaking with Phyna on the ‘Big Friday show’ on Cool FM.

Tacha revealed that the stranger approached her road manager at comedian AY Makun’s birthday party two years ago and her offered her $20,000 to come sit at his table.

According to her, she declined the offer, feeling uncomfortable with the situation and unsure of the man’s intentions.

In her words

“See me that I went for AY’s live birthday, I think two years ago, and my road manager came to me to say, a guy is saying he’s going to give you $20,000 if you come to his table. Just come to table. As in AY live’s birthday, like he came to me, and I was like, I’m not really on that side, because after I go to the table, I have to be following you home. Personally, I am already in this place.”

