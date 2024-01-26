Afrobeats sensation, Seyi Vibez has revealed that multiple award-winning Nigerian superstar singer Burna Boy is his biggest motivation in the industry.

According to the ‘Differebt Pattern’ crooner, Burna Boy inspires him.

Seyi Vibez made this known while featuring in the latest episode of The Reprezent Podcast, he said that Burna Boy always urged him not to complain and keep moving forward regardless of whatever comes his way and the kind of situation he finds himself.

He added that Burna Boy’s advice inspired him to “show no sign of weakness” in his music career and life in general.

He said: “The advice that Burna Boy gave me that always stayed with me is don’t complain, just believe, show no sign of weakness, and keep moving.

“He always told me that: ‘Show no sign of weakness, bro. Keep moving.’ Yeah, that’s it.”

Recall that Seyi Vibez was a guest feature on ‘Giza’ a song off Burna Boy’s recent album ‘I Told Them’.