Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo has denied being the man in the trending viral video.

Recall that the story of a married Nigerian actor who is homosexual and was caught in the act with another man, has been trending for days now. His video also emerged online, sparking debate.

People thought it might be the Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo because the man in the video has a tattoo like his.

Addressing this, Nino B denied being the man in the trending viral video.

According to him, he respects himself and his family too much to do something like that, and he wouldn’t want to let his fans down.

“That video is not me, “emi ko ni mo wa nibe. I respect myself too much for that and I will never disappoint myself, my fans, my family like that.” He said.

To clear things up, he even made a video pointing out the differences. The tattoos have different details, and the men even look different in their skin color and body types.

He’s asking everyone to stop spreading the rumor because it’s just not true.

Sharing the video, he wrote;

“There’s a video making rounds on social media of a gentleman pleasing himself, who has an arm tattoo similar to mine. At first glance, I understand why he’s being mistaken for me, but if you take a closer look, you’ll discover that the tattoo details, our complexions and physiques are completely different. I would like to kindly ask bloggers and the public to desist from spreading the lie. I am NOT the man in the video.

Thank you for your continuous support to my brand. We are only going bigger and higher this year!

#LovePeaceAndLight

Maka 🖤”

Watch below;

