Famous Nollywood actress and producer, Eniola Ajao glows as she celebrates her 41st birthday today January 21, with a heart full of gratitude.

The movie star took to her Instagram page to share adorable photos as she prayed that He would continue to bless her throughout the year.

Describing her birthday as a special day, Eniola Ajao stated that she just wants to give thanks to the Almighty God for the gift of life.

According to the mother of one, she is celebrating the priceless gift of life with joy and gladness in her heart and praises to God.

In her words:

“It is with great pleasure that I celebrate another year of my life.

On this special day, I just want to give thanks to the Almighty God for the gift of life.

I pray that He continues to bless me throughout the year.

Today I celebrate the priceless gift of life with joy and gladness in my heart and praises to God.

Happy birthday to the AJAO TWINS”.

Friends and colleagues took to her comment section to celebrate with her on her big day.

See some reactions below:

Juliana Olayode wrote, “Pressure ti wa ooo. Iya make way for the birthday girl

Medlin Boss wrote, “Happy Birthday. Most beautiful queen. You look angelic, may God bless your new age and perfect all that concerns you in Jesus Mighty name. I pray Amen

Kehinde Bankole wrote, “This is stunning. Happy birthday May lines fall for you in pleasant places all the days of your lives, you and Twinnie

Kunle Afod wrote, “Happy birthday to you sis

Esther Ene wrote, “Happy birthday

Adesola Ogunwusi wrote, “Happy birthday to you Eniola wishing you many happy returns”.

See post below: