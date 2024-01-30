Pastor and Nollywood star Yul Edochie has made it clear to the public that he does not joke with his wife Judy Austin.

The actor shared a picture of his partner while gushing about her. He has been in the news recently due to the launch of his online ministry.

Yul Edochie stated that he doesn’t joke with his wife as he calls her Ijele Odogwu.

“You see this lady here.

I don’t joke with her.

Ijele Odogwu.

Her Excellency @judyaustin1″.

See some comments on his posts below,

One Braid By Georgia wrote, “Lady! You are not even bold enough to call her “wife” she would forever be a lady to you

One Candy Cake Gh wrote, “Why is pastor’s wife exposing her body like this?

One Official Nazzy Endowed wrote, “Una no get house for Abuja because I no understand why is always outside Abi she be Outsider (Burna Boy fam)?

One Amazing Food wrote, “You posted your downfall

One Raymond Ice Cube wrote, “This lady must finish you before the year ends. What’s your occupation bro?

One Chris wrote, “Sometimes if u don’t pity ur, ex-wife, pity ur kids. Imagine how it kids gone feel coming online to see some kind things u dey do”.