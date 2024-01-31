Popular Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi recently shared her intriguing life story, including being raised in the strict confines of the Deeper Life Church.

She talked about this in a recent interview with News Central.

In the interview, the singer described her younger years as sheltered, filled with religious values and expectations.

Korra Obidi revealed that she grew up in a strict family devoted to the Deeper Life Church, where rules were firm and self-expression wasn’t always encouraged.

Even something as simple as getting her ears pierced was out of the question.

According to her, she had no holes in her ears until she was 14.

As Korra grew older, a spark of rebellion ignited within her. She craved the freedom to explore her individuality and express herself in ways her upbringing didn’t allow.

Korra said she currently has holes in places that stretches beyond imagination.

“I had no holes in my ears until I was 14; now I have holes in places you don’t want to know about” she said.

The video from the interview has sparked reactions online.

Many people slammed her for allegedly living a wayward life instead of following her parents’ footsteps. Some thinks it’s cool that Korra found her freedom.

Others, however, cautioned against judgment, reminding us that everyone’s path is unique and deserves respect.

onometypical said: “Train up a child in the way he should grow wen he is old he can still depart from it”

sophydeefoods wrote: “Before you bu.lly her, please know that this is a click bait and watch the full video. You are not better than her and she isn’t better than you. We are all humans trying our best. ❤️🫂”

official_sojaqueen stated: “I grew up in Deeper life church and heaven is still my goal”

_suzansambo_temmy commented: “She is just so real like cardi b 😂😂😂”

Watch the video below;

