Sensational Nigerian singer Michael Adebayo Olayinka, known by his stage name, Ruger, has claimed to have been surrounded by the ‘wrong people’ last year.

Ruger took to his Instagram story and said he slacked in 2023 due to the nature of friends and associates around him.

The ‘All of Us’ hitmaker stated that the energy of the people around him at the time affected him so much to a point where he stopped feeling like himself.

Ruger wrote;

“2023, I slacked. I had the wrong people around me and I let them affect my energy. It got to a point that I didn’t feel like ruger anymore.

Anyways, I’ve left each and everyone of them in 2023. In 2024, I am a mad, dangerous, selfish and loving man.”