Nigerian singer and songwriter, Michael Adebayo Olayinka, popularly known as Ruger, opened up about his aspiration to be seen as a “threat” among his colleagues in the music industry.

The ‘Asiwaju’ crooner emphasized the importance of making an impact in an industry as competitive as music.

During an interview with Adesope on his Afrobeats podcast, Ruger shared the inspiration behind the track, revealing that it was a deeply personal message for him.

He revealed that rapper Dremo as the only friend he has in the music industry.

In his words;

“It [‘Asiwaju’] is everything. It’s a viby song. It’s also a personal message because I don’t want anyone to look at me as not dangerous.

“When people don’t see you as a threat, it’s bad. There are a lot of artists that are in that category. Sorry and it’s bad, honestly. When you are about to release music and nobody is shaking; you announced a single/project release date and nobody is bothered. It’s really bad.

“You’ve to make yourself a threat. People have to anticipate your release whether it’s good or bad. That’s the level I’m on right now. It’s deliberate. I want my colleagues to see me as a threat. You can’t be a softy. You either be a monster or you be food. Many people are foods right now. The music business taught be to be hard. It’s not all love, mehn. I can’t lie to you. Just follow your own pace and be that monster.”