Popular Nigerian pastor, Odumeje has revealed that he has never done any fake miracle in his life.

He made the statement in a trending video which surfaced on social media.

According to him, none of the miracles that he has been performing are fake and anyone who is in doubt can come for proof.

He went on to add that he is the War and Fight and the one who the true power of God is bestowed upon.

donny_gbp_fx said: “This gives me a wrestling vibe ….Read your bible and pray your God he will answer u .”

kay_savage00 remarked: “What did you do when government are demolished your church?”

fameyuie said: “E belike intro for wrestle mania 😭😂”

officialosahon asked: “How did he become a pastor when he can not read none interpret the Bible?”

olatunjiokomi commented: “We are nothing but a pencil in the hands of the creator . We are sands , we are nothing . I don’t like this hype at all. Preach and move on”

Watch the video below: