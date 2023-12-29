The legitimacy of religion has been called into question by the public following the controversial preacher Pastor Odumeje’s deliverance session of a reverend sister.

While praying for the reverend sister, the preacher was observed laying face down on her.

There was, according to the announcer who provided commentary during the deliverance session, no prejudice towards any particular religious sect.

Many Netizens, though, don’t seem to agree with this action, and they voiced their thoughts in the post’s comment section.

@sisiolojuede asked: “What is religion turning into ?too many clowns calling themselves pastors .”

@Nate_Vs_Tee wrote: “Lmao😂😂😂 I can’t breathe😂 what has my eyes just seen”

@OluyemisiPaul opined: “Only God know who dey serve am sha…”

@youngemlax wrote: “In a sane country

This guy should be behinds bars by now”

@chi_chi005 added: “What’s do this guy smoke?? The literally released with this act ooo.. spiritual cum that’s invisible to the physical eyes”

