Popular socialite, James Brown responds to rumors that he didn’t study in the UK, as he explains that the high expense of education there forced him to leave.

Remember it was reported that a woman exposed James Brown for fabricating his educational background in the UK when he was merely a guest and never enrolled in classes.

He has put an end to the rumors, displaying his school ID card and attributing his unfortunate decision to leave school to the excessively high cost.

James stated that he had no idea how much it would cost to study in London and didn’t know anyone there when he first arrived.

But when he enrolled, he was surprised to learn that he had spent more than 25 million Naira in a year, and he concluded that his money would be better off being invested back home.

He disclosed that he was a student at the University of Bedfordshire in London, where he was studying business management, brand management, marketing, and advertising by showing his school ID card.

Watch the video below: