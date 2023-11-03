Popular crossdresser, James Brown has revealed he has plans to do a BBL surgery to enhance his buttocks but becoming a movie producer comes first.

The outspoken transvetite revealed this after the news of popular transgender, Jay Boogie’s medical emergency during BBL surgery went viral.

A concerned fan had commented under James Brown’s post, asking when he would undergo a BBL, with another fan telling him his nyash would go rotten if he chooses to do it.

James Brown furiously responded to them, telling them his decision is none of their business and he is not the cause of their suffering.

James Brown further clarifies that his focus at the moment is to become a movie producer, and he will eventually do his ‘nyash’ later at a fancy hospital, but will not give in to those putting pressure on him to do it immediately.

Watch him speak below;