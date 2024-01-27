A Nigerian lady has raised eyebrows on social media as she revealed a list of 6 prayer points from her little brother, one of which is his wish for her to get married and leave for her husband’s house.

The first thing on the list of the little boy’s prayer points is his wish for wisdom, knowledge, and understanding, while number 2 is that God should turn his life around for good.

Number 3 is that God should bless his mother financially, while number 4 is for the Lord to bless his mother’s children and grandchildren.

The fifth wish is for his aunt, Joy, to leave for her husband’s house this year, 2024.

And the last wish in his list is for the Lord to make Nigeria a better nation.

Meanwhile, the request for the Lord to make his sister get married this year got her sister’s attention as she took to her social media page to share the video.