A Nigerian lady named Faith Onodu and 9 others just won a whooping sum of $25,000 (over N25 million) each in a wild giveaway hosted by YouTube megastar MrBeast.

It was gathered that MrBeast earned that cash himself from his very first video on X, racking up a whopping $263,655!

Feeling generous, the online personality decided to spread the wealth,announcing a $250,000 giveaway to 10 lucky followers who reposted his X announcement.

“I am gonna give 10 random people that repost this and follow me $25,000 for fun (the $250,000 my X video made). I will pick the winners in 72 hours,” he wrote on X on Monday.

On Friday, MrBeast announced the winners of the giveaway and the name of the Nigerian lady also know as Lifestyle Spicer on X, appeared on the list .

Shocked by this, the nutritionist, fitness trainer, content creator and YouTuber took to her page to share her excitement.

“Someone wake me up, I can’t believe my eyes! This is unreal,” she wrote.

MrBeast is known for doing fun things online, like giving away tons of money and doing crazy challenges. He has over 234 million subscribers.

See below;