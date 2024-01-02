Bimbo Ademoye, a Nollywood actress, has written a sweet note to Kunle Remi’s wife following their secret wedding.

The actor’s marriage is no longer news, and Bimbo expressed her delight that someone had finally helped her manage Kunle, whom she referred to as a “monkey.”

She expressed her feelings for his wife in a note, calling her one of the sweetest people she had ever met.

Bimbo expressed her happiness that Tiwi had decided to live with her brother Kunle.

She addressed Kunle, calling him a good man, and cautioned him not to annoy her because she would take his wife away.

Bimbo Ademoye wrote: “Somebody has helped me manage this monkey of mine. Dearest Tiwi, thank you for who you are, you’re one of the sweetest humans I know and I’m so happy you agreed to do life with my brother. @kunleremiofficial you’re a good man, small sha, congratulations my G. May God bless your home. If you annoy me I’d snatch her from you. She already kuku loves me.”

