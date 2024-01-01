Nollywood actor, Kunle Remi has unveiled the face of his wife, Tiwi.

Recall that yesterday, the movie star announced that he had gotten married to the love of his life. He urged his fans to visit his website for more details.

In the website post, Kunle Remi and his wife revealed what they love about each other.

EXCERPT FROM THE INTERVIEW

SINCE WE ALWAYS ADORE HEARING THE BEGINNINGS OF A LOVE STORY, WHAT WAS YOUR FIRST IMPRESSION OF EACH OTHER?

Tiwi: Well, he was witty, reserved, and self-assured. And physically, there was no missing his Popeye arms and incredible smile. On a lighter note, his tight trousers and jewelry caught my attention. Hehe. I now know he owns more jewelry than me!

Kunle: Her confidence caught my attention. She is vibrant and the type who turns heads when entering a room – you can’t not notice her. She’s a supermodel. Not only did her big smile catch my eye immediately, but the way she threw her head back when she laughed captivated me.

NOW THAT YOU ARE MARRIED, WHAT ARE THE THINGS YOU LOVE THE MOST ABOUT EACH OTHER?

Tiwi: He has a gigantic heart! I don’t know how it fits into his body! He also has a genuine love for everyone and sees people where they are; he’s humble, which is a very attractive trait to me.

Kunle: What I love the most is that she is a lover of God, dedicated, consistent, and hard-working. She is a constant inspiration to me. She is also very, very caring. The caring sometimes enters into overdrive, and I need to remind her not to take on more.

IN THE MOMENTS THAT THE OTHER IS TOTALLY UNAWARE, WHAT DO YOU ENJOY WATCHING EACH OTHER DO?

Tiwi: While he is recapping any event – he can have me on the floor belly laughing with the many voices and animations he uses to tell stories…even in the most mundane moments of a day he is sharing, he brings out the color. I also love seeing him get ready and tuck himself into bed after a long day – many inside jokes with this one. I know its two entirely different activities, but both are incredibly entertaining and enjoyable to watch.

Kunle: I love watching Tiwi work and problem-solve; when we are discussing and have yet to conclude, she goes into planning and execution mode. It’s like watching a superhero movie, except instead of a cape, she’s holding onto her planner, excel, and a to-do list. It’s a show I never want to miss!

IF YOU COULD COLLABORATE ON A PROJECT TOGETHER, NO MATTER HOW UNCONVENTIONAL, WHAT WOULD IT BE?

Tiwi: Our own version of an amusement park. We design it together from end to end…a complete getaway filled with wonder for families. I’m thinking of a short-stay hotel, farm-to-table restaurants, and educational rides—one of many ideas.

Kunle: I don’t know exactly… Any humanitarian fhingz I would love to do with her.

If your relationship had a theme song or a soundtrack, what would be the top three tracks and why?

Tiwi: Haha! Hmm… Let me think. Perhaps:

1. A whole new world (Aladdin),

2. Hakuna Matata (Lion King), and

3. Thinking out Loud (Ed Sheeran)

Do I sound like a 5-year old or what?!

Kunle: Mine would be:

1. Running to You (Chike feat. Simi),

2. Stick With You Remix (PussyCat Dolls Feat Avant), and

3. Deep Yoruba Worship (Victor Thompson)

If You Both Had A Superpower As A COUPLE, WHAT WOULD IT BE, AND HOW WOULD YOU USE IT?

Tiwi: As simple as it may sound, I would love to inject belly laughs and joy into folks. It would keep everyone young and usher in more peace. Perhaps I’m projecting, but Kunle has taught me…actually continues to teach me…nothing is ever that serious, and all things are fixable with a clear head and merry heart.

Kunle: I would love that too. We both wrote vows to each other during our private ceremony in the fall of 2023 and included our commitment to laughter in our marriage. It is one of the important stones we laid in the foundation of our home.

Congratulations to Kunle Remi and his wife.

