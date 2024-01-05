A Nigerian lady named @Simplegbemi took to social media to blast men who who calculate their expenses on dates.

Taking to her X page, Gbemi revealed that dhe’s frustrated by men who calculate how much they spend instead of just treating her.

According to her, being at a table with such man feels super awkward.

“I hate being on a table with a guy that calculates everything. If you don’t have money stay at home pls..it’s fvcking embarrassing 🙄🤦🏽‍♀️,” she wrote.

Her post has sparked debate online.

While some people agreed with the lady, saying they couldn’t stand stingy dates, others roasted her for acting entitled.

One guy identified as abazwhyllzz pointed out that paying shouldn’t mean a free pass to rack up a huge bill. What if he only planned to spend N10,000 but she orders double-priced drinks? Should he just cough up extra cash?

He said: “He shouldn’t calculate the bill? If his budget for the date is like 10k and you end up eating above his pocket, if he asked you to pay the balance, do you have money to complete it?”

Another man, TokyosBite mocked her for expecting lavish dates, saying real life isn’t like fancy movies.

He shared story of how his friends nearly overpaid for drinks by miscalculating the total.

He said: “On Saturday, my friends and I were out. Me and one had two bottles of a drink that cost 1200 each. We had two bottles each of the drinks we picked… tell me why 1200x 2 became 3000?We almost paid 6000 for a 4800 drink. Now you see why everyone should calculate everything, honey?”

See the post and other reactions below;

Irunnia_ said: “He will take you to a date

He will do all the talking

He will do all the paying

He still isn’t allowed to calculate what you guys ate. Nigerian men are trying. It’s not easy.”

bigtimiszn noted: “What’s amusing is how you managed to make it to 2024 with this kind of brain. Like, how on earth did you enter 2024? I thought God censored people.😂😂😂.

