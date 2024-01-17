Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has criticized singer Davido for what he perceives as neglecting his daughter Imade and unfairly painting her mother, Sophia Momodu, as a problematic woman.

Taking to Instagram, the movie star argued that if Sophia were truly problematic, she wouldn’t have tolerated Davido’s past behavior, specifically when he allegedly disrespected her uncle in a song.

Uche Maduagwu suggests that lack of attention by Davido towards Imade compared to his newborn twins, is causing Sophia unnecessary burden and pain.

He emphasizes the emotional challenges faced by children raised by single mothers, using his own experience as an example.

In his words;

I Laugh when some people say Sophia Wahala too much, seriously? Is it the same Sophia that kept quiet some years ago when David allegedly call her UNCLE, Chief DELE MOMODU “Dele Na my BOY” in a Song? Chief DELE MOMODU is a well respected Legend for #Media internationally, despite all David allegedly said in that SONG, did anyone ever see Sophia talk? How many Ladies fit tolerate that DISRESP*CT? But she kept quiet because of their PIKIN, IMADE. I was raised by a SINGLE #MUM too, so I understand what Sophia is going through, but why?”

