Big Brother Naija star, Ike Onyema stirs reactions as he reveals why he is afraid to sleep in a woman’s house.

Ike, reacted to a question which asked men why they are afraid of sleeping in a woman’s home.

The question goes:

“Why are men afraid of sleeping in a woman’s house??”

Ike Onyema, speaking from experience, said that he is avoiding any unnecessary drama from the lady who may want to later claim that she had fed and taken care of him.

He replied;

“To avoid “I have dated a man that I was feeding and taking care of” 😔”

Check out reactions trailing his reply below;

@DrVecky said: “Ike i feel you are talking from experience 🤔 never again 😂”

@Ntando_nyyamma stated: “😂😂😂 why did I read this with your voice in my mind 😂😂”

@Thickestbarbie1 remarked: “Chaos master 😁😁Omo today long ooo 😩😩”

@konongoprincss wrote: “Say that again oo😂😂 meanwhile they are the ones always begging the men to sleep over😂😂”