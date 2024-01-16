A Nigerian lady, has taken to social media to slam Afrobeats superstar, Davido accusing him of hiding under wealth to showcase bad behaviour.

According to the lady, many Nigerians fail to see the true colours of Davido for bad behaviour because of his wealth and cheerfulness on social media.

She further weighed in on the ‘Unavailable’ hitmaker’s issues with colleague, Tiwa Savage and how she never expected it to spiral out of control as it did considering the fact that the duo have been close friends for quite a number of years.

“Davido is my guy but I have to say this that he is badly behaved. And I thing it’s because we’re not on the same bracket. He’s a wealthy guy. He has always been wealthy all his life.

“I think sometimes he hides under wealth to perpetuate some very bad behaviours and people don’t call it out as much because you know he has vibes and then giveaways here and there,” she said in part.

Watch her speak below: