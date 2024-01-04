Notable controversial Twitter critic, Daniel Regha abruptly ends Nasboi’s request to dance to his brand-new song, “Umbrella.”

It was only recently that the Twitter influencer had infuriated Nasboi by giving him advice regarding his vocal performance live.

In an attempt to mend fences, Nasboi asked Daniel Regha to participate in the viral challenge that has seen participation from celebrities like Sabinus and Don Jazzy.

Daniel Regha, on the other hand, rudely declined, calling the song’s lyrics awful and requesting that he contact him via direct message the next time.

In his words;

“Hello @iamnasboi, I appreciate the thought but unfortunately I’m not a fan of the song due to the terrib!e lyrics, plus u should’ve reached out to me via DM. Asking publicly won’t get me to say Yes. Looking forward to ur next projects tho, hopefully u drop ur first hit song this year. No offense.”