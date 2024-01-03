Popular Nigerian comedian and singer, Lawal Nasiru Bolaji, better known as Nasboi has revealed that he learnt some of his comedic gestures from veteran comedians, John Okafor aka Mr Ibu, Charles Inojie and Francis Odega.

Nasboi said he does not interact with only colleagues in his age grade he loves the older generation a lot and maintains friendship with them owing to how much they inspired him.

He revealed during an interview that he learnt to be funny by watching the aforementioned Nollywood actors on TV.

In his words:

“I don’t restrict myself to only my age grade. In fact, I love veterans a lot, because they inspired me. I learnt how to be funny by watching the likes of John Okafor, aka Mr Ibu; Charles Inojie, and Frank Odega. I learnt some gestures from them, so I will always respect them. I am also friends with some of them.”